CSK vs GT: रवींद्र जडेजा ने 2 गेंदों पर बिगाड़ दिया पूरा खेल, कमजोर दिल वाले न पढ़ें आखिरी ओवर की कहानी
CSK vs GT: रवींद्र जडेजा ने 2 गेंदों पर बिगाड़ दिया पूरा खेल, कमजोर दिल वाले न पढ़ें आखिरी ओवर की कहानी

Ravindra Jadeja: अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में रवींद्र जडेजा ने अपनी बल्लेबाजी के दम पर गुजरात टाइटंस से जीत छीन ली. इस मैच का आखिरी ओवर काफी रोमांचक रहा.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 06:41 AM IST

Ravindra Jadeja Last Over: महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) की कप्तानी वाली चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने सोमवार देर रात वर्षा बाधित फाइनल मैच में गुजरात टाइटंस को डीएलएस नियम के तहत 5 विकेट से हराया. अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में दोनों टीमों के बीच शानदार मुकाबला देखने को मिला. इस मैच में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की जीत के हीरो धाकड़ ऑलराउंडर रवींद्र जडेजा (Ravindra Jadeja) रहे. रवींद्र जडेजा (Ravindra Jadeja) ने मैच के आखिरी ओवर में अपनी टीम को रोमांचक जीत दिलाई.

