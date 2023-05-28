CSK vs GT: आज नहीं खेला जाएगा IPL 2023 फाइनल? सामने आया ये बड़ा अपडेट
IPL 2023 Final: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस (CSK vs GT) के बीच आईपीएल 2023 का फाइनल खेला जाना है. लेकिन बारिश के चलते इस मुकाबले पर संकट के बादल मंडरा रहे हैं.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 07:35 PM IST

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2023 (IPL 2023) का आज फाइनल मैच खेला जाएगा. चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस (CSK vs GT) की टीमें नरेंद्र मोदी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम (Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium) में आमने-सामने होंगी. लेकिन इस मैच से पहले फैंस के लिए एक बुरी खबर सामने आ रही है. अहमदाबाद में फिलहाल बारिश हो रही है. अहमदाबाद में शनिवार से ही बारिश का पूर्वानुमान था और ऐसा ही देखने को मिल रहा है.

