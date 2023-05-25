GT vs MI: बारिश की वजह से क्वालीफायर-2 रद्द होने पर कौन सी टीम खेलेगी फाइनल? ये रहा नाम
topStories1hindi1710965
Hindi Newsआईपीएल

GT vs MI: बारिश की वजह से क्वालीफायर-2 रद्द होने पर कौन सी टीम खेलेगी फाइनल? ये रहा नाम

IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: गुजरात टाइटंस और मुंबई इंडियंस की टीमें आईपीएल 2023 के दूसरे क्वालीफायर मैच में आमने-सामने होंगी. ये मैच  26 मई को अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में खेला जाएगा.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

Trending Photos

GT vs MI: बारिश की वजह से क्वालीफायर-2 रद्द होने पर कौन सी टीम खेलेगी फाइनल? ये रहा नाम

GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: आईपीएल 2023 का दूसरा क्वालीफायर (IPL 2023 Qualifier 2) मैच गुजरात टाइटंस (Gujarat Titans) और मुंबई इंडियंस (Mumbai Indians) के बीच खेला जाएगा. दोनों टीमें इस बड़े मुकाबले के लिए 26 मई को अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम (Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium) में आमने-सामने होंगी. लेकिन ये मैच अगर बारिश की वजह से रद्द होता है तो कौन सी टीम फाइनल में सीएसके के खिलाफ खेलेगी. आइए आपको इसके बारे में बताते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
Sanya Malhotra
Kathal Movie Climax: कहीं पर निगाहें, कहीं पर निशाना, आखिर कौन निकला कटहल चोर!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: बराबर सैलरी, भेदभाव के खिलाफ बबीता जी भी सेट पर खोल चुकी हैं मोर्चा
fitkari upay
फिटकरी का ये छोटा-सा उपाय चमका देगा आपकी किस्मत, करियर की सारी बाधाएं होंगी दूर