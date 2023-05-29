IPL 2023: 41 की उम्र में भी CSK के लिए क्यों खेल रहे हैं धोनी? सहवाग के इस बयान से अचानक मच गया तहलका
IPL 2023: 41 की उम्र में भी CSK के लिए क्यों खेल रहे हैं धोनी? सहवाग के इस बयान से अचानक मच गया तहलका

MS Dhoni News: पूर्व भारतीय सलामी बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने एमएस धोनी को लेकर कहा कि चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) के कप्तान या तो टीम के पहले खिलाड़ी के रूप में खेलना जारी रखेंगे, या रिटायर हो जाएंगे क्योंकि वह इंपैक्ट प्लेयर के नियम पूरा नहीं करते हैं. 2023 आईपीएल शुरू होने के बाद से महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के संभावित संन्यास के बारे में अटकलें चल रही हैं.

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 04:39 PM IST

IPL 2023: 41 की उम्र में भी CSK के लिए क्यों खेल रहे हैं धोनी? सहवाग के इस बयान से अचानक मच गया तहलका

