LSG vs MI: IPL में सफर समाप्त हुआ तो क्रुणाल पांड्या ने खोया आपा, सरेआम लिया इस खिलाड़ी का नाम!
LSG vs MI: IPL में सफर समाप्त हुआ तो क्रुणाल पांड्या ने खोया आपा, सरेआम लिया इस खिलाड़ी का नाम!

लखनऊ सुपरजायंट्स का आईपीएल-2023 में सफर बुधवार को समाप्त हो गया. रिकॉर्ड 5 बार की चैपियन टीम मुंबई इंडियंस ने उसे सीजन के एलिमिनेटर मैच में 81 रनों के बड़े अंतर से मात दी.

May 24, 2023

LSG vs MI: IPL में सफर समाप्त हुआ तो क्रुणाल पांड्या ने खोया आपा, सरेआम लिया इस खिलाड़ी का नाम!

Krunal Pandya Statement, LSG vs MI Highlights : लखनऊ सुपरजायंट्स का आईपीएल-2023 में सफर बुधवार को समाप्त हो गया. रिकॉर्ड 5 बार की चैपियन टीम मुंबई इंडियंस ने उसे सीजन के एलिमिनेटर मैच में 81 रनों के बड़े अंतर से मात दी. इस जीत से मुंबई ने क्वालिफायर-2 में जगह बनाई जहां उसका सामना गत चैंपियन गुजरात टाइटंस से 26 मई को होगा. हार के बाद कप्तान क्रुणाल पांड्या (Krunal Pandya) ने इसकी वजहों पर चर्चा की.

