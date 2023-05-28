CSK vs GT: इस प्लेइंग-11 के साथ फाइनल में उतरेंगे धोनी, ये भरोसेमंद गेंदबाज जिताएगा CSK को 5वीं ट्रॉफी!
CSK vs GT: इस प्लेइंग-11 के साथ फाइनल में उतरेंगे धोनी, ये भरोसेमंद गेंदबाज जिताएगा CSK को 5वीं ट्रॉफी!

IPL 2023: आईपीएल 2023 के फाइनल मैच में गुजरात टाइटंस और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की टक्कर होनी है. धोनी की नजरें CSK को पांचवीं ट्रॉफी जिताने वाले होंगी तो वहीं, हार्दिक भी गुजरात को दूसरा आईपीएल खिताब जिताने का प्रयास करेंगे.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 08:27 AM IST

CSK vs GT: इस प्लेइंग-11 के साथ फाइनल में उतरेंगे धोनी, ये भरोसेमंद गेंदबाज जिताएगा CSK को 5वीं ट्रॉफी!

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing-11: आईपीएल 2023 की चैंपियन टीम आज(28 मई) को सबके सामने होगी. चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस के बीच अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में यह महामुकाबला खेला जाना है. दोनों ही टीमों में एक से बढ़कर एक धाकड़ खिलाड़ी मौजूदा जो अकेले दम पर मैच का रुख बदलने का माद्दा रखते हैं. आइए जानते हैं एमएस धोनी की CSK की इस मैच में प्लेइंग-11 कैसी हो सकती है.

