IPL 2023 Final: फाइनल में CSK का ये ब्रह्मास्त्र कर देगा गिल को खामोश, जीत चुका है 4 आईपीएल ट्रॉफी

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 02:20 PM IST

CSK vs GT Final: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के करिश्माई कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी पांचवां आईपीएल खिताब जीतकर अपनी ‘विदाई’ को यादगार बनाना चाहेंगे, लेकिन उनकी राह में गुजरात टाइटंस के शुभमन गिल के रूप में ऐसी ‘रन मशीन’ है जिसके बल्ले पर अंकुश लगाना इस सीजन में गेंदबाजों के लिए टेढी खीर साबित हुआ है. आईपीएल फाइनल में ‘मिडास टच’ के लिए मशहूर एक अनुभवी कप्तान का सामना एक ऐसे युवा बल्लेबाज से है जो तकनीक में भी माहिर है लिहाजा दर्शकों को मनोरंजन की पूरी सौगात मिलेगी. एक भारतीय क्रिकेट का सुनहरा इतिहास है तो दूसरा शानदार मुस्तकबिल.

