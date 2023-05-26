MS Dhoni: किसी और का कचरा लेकर... धोनी की कप्तानी पर मैथ्यू हेडन ने दिया ये चौंकाने वाला बयान
MS Dhoni IPL 2023: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के महान क्रिकेटर मैथ्यू हेडन (Matthew Hayden) चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के कप्तान एमएस धोनी पर बड़ा बयान दिया है. एमएस धोनी ने 10वीं बार अपनी टीम को आईपीएल के फाइनल में पहुंचाया है.

May 26, 2023

Matthew Hayden On MS Dhoni: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (Chennai Super Kings) की टीम आईपीएल 2023 के फाइनल में पहुंच चुकी है. चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के कप्तान एमएस धोनी (MS Dhoni) ने 10वीं बार अपनी टीम को आईपीएल के फाइनल में पहुंचाया है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के महान क्रिकेटर मैथ्यू हेडन (Matthew Hayden) चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की सफलता के बाद एमएस धोनी (MS Dhoni) की कप्तानी के फैन हो गए हैं. मैथ्यू हेडन ने एमएस धोनी को लेकर एक बड़ा बयान दिया है.

