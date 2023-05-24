IPL 2023 के बाद संन्यास लेंगे धोनी? फाइनल में पहुंचने के बाद खोल दिया सबसे बड़ा राज
IPL 2023 News: चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स को 10वीं बार IPL के फाइनल में पहुंचने के बाद करिश्माई कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने कहा कि वह खेलना जारी रखे या नहीं, लेकिन हमेशा चेन्नई की टीम के साथ रहना पसंद करेंगे. आईपीएल क्वालीफायर के पहले मुकाबले में गुजरात टाइटंस पर 15 रन की जीत के बाद पुरस्कार समारोह में जब हर्षा भोगले ने धोनी से पूछा कि क्या आप फिर से यहां (चेन्नई) खेलेंगे.

May 24, 2023

