IPL 2023: चेन्नई के साथ फाइनल खेलेगी ये धाकड़ टीम! क्वालीफायर-2 से पहले सामने आई बड़ी खबर
IPL 2023: चेन्नई के साथ फाइनल खेलेगी ये धाकड़ टीम! क्वालीफायर-2 से पहले सामने आई बड़ी खबर

IPL Final: आकाश मधवाल की घातक गेंदबाजी से एलिमिनेटर मैच में लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स पर बड़ी जीत दर्ज करने से उत्साहित मुंबई इंडियंस की टीम को शुक्रवार को अहमदाबाद में होने वाले इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) के दूसरे क्वालीफायर मैच में डिफेंडिंग चैंपियन गुजरात टाइटंस की कड़ी चुनौती का सामना करना होगा.

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 01:24 PM IST

IPL 2023 News: आकाश मधवाल की घातक गेंदबाजी से एलिमिनेटर मैच में लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स पर बड़ी जीत दर्ज करने से उत्साहित मुंबई इंडियंस की टीम को शुक्रवार को अहमदाबाद में होने वाले इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) के दूसरे क्वालीफायर मैच में डिफेंडिंग चैंपियन गुजरात टाइटंस की कड़ी चुनौती का सामना करना होगा. आकाश मधवाल ने बुधवार को चेन्नई में खेले गए एलिमिनेटर में पांच रन देकर पांच विकेट लिए जिससे पांच बार के आईपीएल चैंपियन मुंबई ने लखनऊ को 81 रन से करारी शिकस्त दी.

