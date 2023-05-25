IPL 2023: क्रुणाल पांड्या की कप्तानी में LSG के नाम हुआ बेहद शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड, फैंस नहीं कर पाएंगे यकीन!
IPL 2023: क्रुणाल पांड्या की कप्तानी में LSG के नाम हुआ बेहद शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड, फैंस नहीं कर पाएंगे यकीन!

IPL 2023: मुंबई इंडियंस के हाथों लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स को आईपीएल 2023 के एलिमिनेटर मैच में 81 रनों से बड़ी हार का सामना करना पड़ा. इस हार के साथ ही लखनऊ टीम के नाम एक बेहद ही शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड दर्ज हो गया.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

LSG vs MI: आईपीएल 2023 के एलिमिनेटर मैच में मुंबई इंडियंस ने लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स को 81 रनों से धो डाला. टॉस मुंबई के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने जीता और पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला किया. मुंबई इंडियंस के 182 रनों के जवाब में लखनऊ की टीम महज 101 रनों पर ऑलआउट हो गई. इसके साथ ही क्रुणाल पांड्या की कप्तानी में टीम के नाम एक बेहद ही शमर्नाक रिकॉर्ड नाम हो गया.

