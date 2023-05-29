MS Dhoni Record: फाइनल की पहली गेंद डलने से पहले ही बना महारिकॉर्ड, धोनी ने रच दिया इतिहास
IPL 2023 Final : दिग्गज विकेटकीपर और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) ने आईपीएल फाइनल मैच में टॉस के लिए उतरते ही एक महारिकॉर्ड बना दिया. उन्होंने कई दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों को पीछे छोड़ते हुए इतिहास रच दिया.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Record, IPL 2023 Final: चार बार की चैंपियन टीम चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) के कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) ने गुजरात टाइटंस के खिलाफ आईपीएल फाइनल मैच में टॉस के लिए उतरते ही महारिकॉर्ड बना दिया. आईपीएल के 16वें सीजन का फाइनल मैच अहमदाबाद के प्रतिष्ठित नरेंद्र मोदी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में खेला जा रहा है, जहां धोनी ने टॉस जीतकर पहले फील्डिंग का फैसला किया.

