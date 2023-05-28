IPL 2023: एक मैच में फ्लॉप और धोनी ने बेंच पर कटवा दिया सीजन, 20 साल के इस खिलाड़ी को मिली इतनी भारी सजा!
IPL 2023: एक मैच में फ्लॉप और धोनी ने बेंच पर कटवा दिया सीजन, 20 साल के इस खिलाड़ी को मिली इतनी भारी सजा!

CSK Player, IPL 2023: दिग्गज महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने अपने कप्तानी करियर में कई खिलाड़ियों को मौके दिए तो कुछ को टीम से बाहर का रास्ता भी दिखाया. अब वह केवल आईपीएल में खेलते नजर आते हैं और इस लीग में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स टीम की कप्तानी संभालते हैं. 

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 11:32 PM IST

IPL 2023: एक मैच में फ्लॉप और धोनी ने बेंच पर कटवा दिया सीजन, 20 साल के इस खिलाड़ी को मिली इतनी भारी सजा!

MS Dhoni, Rajvardhan Hangargekar: चार बार की चैंपियन टीम चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने आईपीएल के मौजूदा सीजन के फाइनल (IPL-2023 Final) का टिकट कटा रखा है जहां उसकी खिताब के लिए भिड़ंत गुजरात टाइटंस से होनी है. इस मैच को रिजर्व डे यानी 29 मई को खेला जाएगा. इस बीच एक खिलाड़ी का चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की प्लेइंग-11 में शामिल होने का सपना केवल 2 बार ही पूरा हो पाया.

