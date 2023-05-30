IPL Final 2023: आईपीएल फाइनल देखने पहुंचीं सारा को शुभमन गिल के फैंस ने किया ट्रोल; कर दिए ऐसे-ऐसे कमेंट्स
IPL Final 2023: आईपीएल फाइनल देखने पहुंचीं सारा को शुभमन गिल के फैंस ने किया ट्रोल; कर दिए ऐसे-ऐसे कमेंट्स

IPL 2023 Final: आईपीएल 2023 का खिताब धोनी की कप्तानी में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने अपने नाम किया. रोमांचक मैच में चेन्नई के बल्लेबाजों ने 5 विकेट रहते टारगेट हासिल कर पांचवीं बार आईपीएल ट्रॉफी जीती.

Sara trolled in IPl Final: आईपीएल 2023 का फाइनल मुकाबला जैसा होना चाहिए था बिल्कुल वैसा ही हुआ. फाइनल जैसे बड़े मुकाबले में फैंस जिस रोमांच की उम्मीद करते हैं वैसा ही रोमांच इस मैच में देखने को मिला. आखिरी गेंद तक चले इस मैच में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने रवींद्र जडेजा के एक चौके और एक छक्के के दम पर मुकाबला अपने नाम कर लिया. इस मैच में बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सारा अली खान और विकी कौशल भी दिखे. जिसके बाद सारा को शुभमन गिल के फैंस ने ट्रोल कर दिया.

