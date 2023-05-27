Team India: टीम इंडिया को मिला धोनी जैसा ये स्मार्ट कप्तान, गावस्कर ने इस दिग्गज का नाम बताकर किया हैरान
Team India Captaincy: भारत के पूर्व कप्तान सुनील गावस्कर ने टीम इंडिया के एक धाकड़ क्रिकेटर को महेंद्र सिंह धोनी जैसा कमाल का कप्तान बताया है. सुनील गावस्कर के मुताबिक भारत का ये क्रिकेटर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की तरह ही मैदान पर शांत रहता है, जिससे उसे बेहतरीन कप्तानी करने में मदद मिलती है. 

Sunil Gavaskar: भारत के पूर्व कप्तान सुनील गावस्कर ने टीम इंडिया के एक धाकड़ क्रिकेटर को महेंद्र सिंह धोनी जैसा कमाल का कप्तान बताया है. सुनील गावस्कर के मुताबिक भारत का ये क्रिकेटर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की तरह ही मैदान पर शांत रहता है, जिससे उसे बेहतरीन कप्तानी करने में मदद मिलती है. पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान सुनील गावस्कर ने गुजरात टाइटंस के कप्तान हार्दिक पांड्या की जमकर तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि अपनी टीम में वह जो शांति का माहौल लाते हैं, वह उन्हें महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की याद दिलाते हैं.

