Team India: भारत को वर्ल्ड कप के लिए मिला शमी से भी खतरनाक तेज गेंदबाज, 8 साल बाद होगी टीम इंडिया में वापसी!
topStories1hindi1713017
Hindi Newsआईपीएल

Team India: भारत को वर्ल्ड कप के लिए मिला शमी से भी खतरनाक तेज गेंदबाज, 8 साल बाद होगी टीम इंडिया में वापसी!

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: भारत को 2023 वर्ल्ड कप से पहले मोहम्मद शमी से भी खतरनाक तेज गेंदबाज मिल गया है और 8 साल बाद ये खूंखार क्रिकेटर टीम इंडिया में वापसी के लिए तैयार है. बता दें कि इस साल भारत की धरती पर ICC क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप 2023 खेला जाएगा. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 07:12 AM IST

Trending Photos

Team India: भारत को वर्ल्ड कप के लिए मिला शमी से भी खतरनाक तेज गेंदबाज, 8 साल बाद होगी टीम इंडिया में वापसी!

Team India Cricketer: भारत को 2023 वर्ल्ड कप से पहले मोहम्मद शमी से भी खतरनाक तेज गेंदबाज मिल गया है और 8 साल बाद ये खूंखार क्रिकेटर टीम इंडिया में वापसी के लिए तैयार है. बता दें कि इस साल भारत की धरती पर ICC क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप 2023 खेला जाएगा. भारत का ये तेज गेंदबाज जब मैदान पर बॉलिंग करने उतरता है, तो विरोधी बल्लेबाजों के पिच पर ही पांव कांप जाते हैं. IPL 2023 में अपनी खतरनाक तेज गेंदबाजी के दम पर अचानक इस खिलाड़ी ने टीम इंडिया में एंट्री का दावा ठोक दिया है. भारत के इस तेज गेंदबाज की बॉलिंग मोहम्मद शमी से भी ज्यादा कातिलाना है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां