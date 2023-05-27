IPL की हार को भूल इस खास मिशन पर निकले विराट, जमकर वायरल हो रही Photos
topStories1hindi1713779
Hindi Newsआईपीएल

IPL की हार को भूल इस खास मिशन पर निकले विराट, जमकर वायरल हो रही Photos

Virat Kohli: भारतीय टीम के स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल के लिए इंग्लैंड पहुंच गए हैं. इसी बीच उनकी कुछ फोटोज सोशल मीडिया पर काफी सुर्खियां बटोर रही हैं.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 06:16 PM IST

Trending Photos

IPL की हार को भूल इस खास मिशन पर निकले विराट, जमकर वायरल हो रही Photos

Virat Kohli Latest Photos: भारतीय टीम के स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) के लिए बतौर बल्लेबाज आईपीएल 2023 काफी यादगार रहा. लेकिन उनकी टीम आईपीएल 2023 के प्लेऑफ में अपनी जगह बनाने में नाकाम रही. विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) आईपीएल 2023 से बाहर होने के बाद अब एक खास मिशन पर निकल चुके हैं. उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी 2 फोटोज शेयर की हैं, जो जमकर वायरल हो रही हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Jyeshtha Purnima 2023
ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा पर खाली झोलियां भर देंगी मां लक्ष्मी, रुपयों-पैसों से भरेगा भंडार
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!