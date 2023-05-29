IPL Final 2023: CSK और GT का नहीं हुआ महामुकाबला तो कौन सी टीम उठाएगी ट्रॉफी? ऐसे होगा फैसला
IPL Final 2023: CSK और GT का नहीं हुआ महामुकाबला तो कौन सी टीम उठाएगी ट्रॉफी? ऐसे होगा फैसला

CSK vs GT: आईपीएल 2023 के फाइनल मुकाबले में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस की भिड़ंत है. 28 मई को होने वाले इस मैच को बारिश और खराब मौसम के चलते रिजर्व डे यानी 29 मई को शिफ्ट कर दिया गया था.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 05:51 PM IST

IPL Final 2023: CSK और GT का नहीं हुआ महामुकाबला तो कौन सी टीम उठाएगी ट्रॉफी? ऐसे होगा फैसला

who will win ipl 2023 final if rain?: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस के बीच आईपीएल 2023 का फाइनल मुकाबला रिजर्व डे(29 मई) को होना है. एक तरफ धोनी की चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स आईपीएल का पांचवां खिताब जीतकर सबसे ज्यादा आईपीएल ट्रॉफी जीतने के मुंबई इंडियंस के रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी करना चाहेगी तो वहीं, हार्दिक पांड्या की गुजरात टाइटंस लगातार दूसरी बार ट्रॉफी उठाने के इरादे से मैदान में उतरेगी. मैच से पहले एक बड़ा सवाल यह है कि अगर भी मैच बारिश की भेंट चढ़ गया तो विजेता कैसे घोषित होगा. आइए आपको बताते हैं.

