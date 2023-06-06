WTC Final से एक दिन पहले हुआ साफ! Playing 11 में जगह देकर रोहित खोलेंगे इस खिलाड़ी की किस्मत
Team India: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final) का फाइनल मैच 7 जून से 11 जून तक इंग्लैंड के केनिंगटन ओवल (लंदन) के मैदान पर खेला जाएगा. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final) के फाइनल से एक दिन पहले ही ये साफ हो चुका है कि कप्तान रोहित शर्मा टीम इंडिया की प्लेइंग इलेवन में जगह देकर किस खिलाड़ी की किस्मत खोलने वाले हैं.

ICC WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final) का फाइनल मैच 7 जून से 11 जून तक इंग्लैंड के केनिंगटन ओवल (लंदन) के मैदान पर खेला जाएगा. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final) के फाइनल से एक दिन पहले ही ये साफ हो चुका है कि कप्तान रोहित शर्मा टीम इंडिया की प्लेइंग इलेवन में जगह देकर किस खिलाड़ी की किस्मत खोलने वाले हैं.

