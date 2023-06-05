WTC Final के लिए टीम इंडिया की Playing 11 का ऐलान! इन धुरंधरों को किया गया शामिल
ICC WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप (WTC Final) का फाइनल मैच 7 जून से 11 जून तक इंग्लैंड के केनिंगटन ओवल (लंदन) के मैदान पर खेला जाएगा. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप (WTC Final) के फाइनल से दो दिन पहले ही टीम इंडिया की प्लेइंग इलेवन का ऐलान हो गया है. 

Team India Playing 11: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप (WTC Final) का फाइनल मैच 7 जून से 11 जून तक इंग्लैंड के केनिंगटन ओवल (लंदन) के मैदान पर खेला जाएगा. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप (WTC Final) के फाइनल से दो दिन पहले ही टीम इंडिया की प्लेइंग इलेवन का ऐलान हो गया है. भारत के महान बल्लेबाज सुनील गावस्कर ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 7 जून से शुरू होने वाले वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप (WTC Final) के फाइनल के लिए टीम इंडिया की प्लेइंग इलेवन चुनी है.

