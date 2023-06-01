WTC Final से पहले टीम इंडिया से डरी हुई है ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम, सामने आई होश उड़ा देने वाली वजह
WTC Final से पहले टीम इंडिया से डरी हुई है ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम, सामने आई होश उड़ा देने वाली वजह

India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023: टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ 7 जून से शुरू होने वाले आईसीसी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टीम डरी हुई है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया की इस घबराहट के पीछे एक चौंकाने वाली वजह का खुलासा हुआ है. 

Jun 01, 2023

WTC Final से पहले टीम इंडिया से डरी हुई है ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम, सामने आई होश उड़ा देने वाली वजह

WTC Final 2023: टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ 7 जून से शुरू होने वाले आईसीसी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टीम डरी हुई है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया की इस घबराहट के पीछे एक चौंकाने वाली वजह का खुलासा हुआ है. इंग्लैंड में 140 से अधिक साल के टेस्ट क्रिकेट के इतिहास में ऑस्ट्रेलिया का रिकॉर्ड द ओवल में सबसे खराब रिकॉर्ड में से एक है. यही मैदान 7 से 11 जून तक भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) की मेजबानी करेगा.

