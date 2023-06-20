ASUS Vivobook S15: जानिए कैसा है सबसे किफायती OLED Laptop, खरीदना चाहिए या नहीं?
ASUS Vivobook S15: जानिए कैसा है सबसे किफायती OLED Laptop, खरीदना चाहिए या नहीं?

ASUS Vivobook S15 OLED Laptop: ASUS ने हाल ही में इस लैपटॉप को लॉन्च किया है, जिसकी कीमत करीब 87 हजार रुपये है. इसको सबसे किफायती OLED लैपटॉप है. कंपनी का दावा है कि यह काफी मजबूत और शानदार फीचर्स से लैस लैपटॉप है. आइए जानते हैं ASUS Vivobook S15 OLED Laptop के बारे में सबकुछ...

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 01:44 PM IST

ASUS Vivobook S15: जानिए कैसा है सबसे किफायती OLED Laptop, खरीदना चाहिए या नहीं?

ASUS Vivobook S15 OLED एक ऐसा Laptop है, जो शानदार फीचर्स होने का दावा करता है. कंपनी ने इसको हाल ही में लॉन्च किया है. इसकी कीमत करीब 87 हजार रुपये है. इसको सबसे किफायती OLED लैपटॉप है. कंपनी का दावा है कि यह काफी मजबूत और शानदार फीचर्स से लैस लैपटॉप है. लेकिन क्या है वाकई वैल्यू फॉर मनी लैपटॉप है? हमने लैपटॉप को कुछ दिन इस्तेमाल किया है. आइए जानते हैं ASUS Vivobook S15 OLED Laptop के बारे में सबकुछ...

