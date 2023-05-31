iPhone यजर्स के लिए उपलब्ध हुआ BGMI, जानिए Download करने के बाद कैसे करें पुराने अकाउंट में लॉगिन
topStories1hindi1718378
Hindi Newsटेक

iPhone यजर्स के लिए उपलब्ध हुआ BGMI, जानिए Download करने के बाद कैसे करें पुराने अकाउंट में लॉगिन

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) अब Google Play Store और App Store दोनों पर खेलने के लिए उपलब्ध है. 29 मई को इस गेम को एंड्रॉइड यूजर्स के लिए पेश किया गया था, लेकिन आईफोन यूजर्स को थोड़ा इंतजार करना पड़ा. 

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:16 AM IST

Trending Photos

iPhone यजर्स के लिए उपलब्ध हुआ BGMI, जानिए Download करने के बाद कैसे करें पुराने अकाउंट में लॉगिन

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) सबसे पॉपुलर ऑनलाइन मल्टीप्लेयर गेम है. भारत में इसकी फिर वापसी हो गई है. गेम को जुलाई 2022 में भारत से बैन कर दिया गया था और एक साल बाद गेम अब Google Play Store और App Store दोनों पर खेलने के लिए उपलब्ध है. 29 मई को इस गेम को एंड्रॉइड यूजर्स के लिए पेश किया गया था, लेकिन आईफोन यूजर्स को थोड़ा इंतजार करना पड़ा. अब गेम आखिरकार ऐप स्टोर पर भी उपलब्ध है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
budh gochar 2023
5 राशि वालों को तगड़ा पैसा देंगे 'बुध', मिलेगा नौकरी में प्रमोशन, व्‍यापार में लाभ!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
IPL 2023
फैंस ही नहीं, जीवा धोनी भी पिता के लिए करने लगी हाथ जोड़ प्रार्थना; PHOTO वायरल
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Ayesha Singh
फेमस होते ही इस एक्ट्रेस के बढ़े भाव, टॉप एक्टर संग एक झटके में ठुकराया शो!
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
web series
OTT पर रिलीज होते ही इन फिल्मों-वेब सीरीज ने मचाया गदर,चंद दिनों में मिले इतने व्यूज