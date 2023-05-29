BGMI की भारत में फिर हुई वापसी! इस तरीके से करें Download, जानिए क्या है आपके लिए Rules
topStories1hindi1715655
Hindi Newsटेक

BGMI की भारत में फिर हुई वापसी! इस तरीके से करें Download, जानिए क्या है आपके लिए Rules

BGMI official unbanned in India: BGMI वर्तमान में Android डिवाइसेस के लिए अनन्य है और अभी तक iOS पर उपलब्ध नहीं है. यदि आप एक Android यूजर  हैं जो गेम तक पहुंचने में कठिनाई का अनुभव कर रहे हैं, तो आप इन तरीकों का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं...

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

Trending Photos

BGMI की भारत में फिर हुई वापसी! इस तरीके से करें Download, जानिए क्या है आपके लिए Rules

BGMI Unbanned: भारत में बैन हटने के बाद BGMI अब वापसी कर चुका है, इसका सर्वर एक्टिव हो गया है. यह फिलहाल 2.5 वर्जन के साथ उपलब्ध है. यह नए मैप, एक्साइटिंग ईवेंट और कॉस्मेटिक आइटम्स पेश कर रहा है. खिलाड़ियों को फ्री प्रीमियम स्किन जीतने का भी अवसर है. यह उल्लेख करना महत्वपूर्ण है कि BGMI वर्तमान में Android डिवाइसेस के लिए अनन्य है और अभी तक iOS पर उपलब्ध नहीं है. यदि आप एक Android यूजर  हैं जो गेम तक पहुंचने में कठिनाई का अनुभव कर रहे हैं, तो आप इन तरीकों का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं...

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Government scheme
शिक्षा से लेकर रोजगार तक, इस सरकारी वेबसाइट पर है सबकुछ! ऐसे मिलेगा फायदा
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस
Sara Ali Khan
Sara ali khan and shubhman gill ने एक दूसरे को किया अनफॉलो, सीक्रेटली हुआ ब्रेकअप!
sexual relation
क्या आप भी शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के बाद हो जाते हैं भावुक? जानें क्यों होता है ऐसा...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Iifa 2023
IIFA में सिर पर पल्लू लेकर पहुंची ये हसीना तो Sara ने लाल लिबास में ढाया कहर
Partner
पार्टनर आपसे छिपकर करने लगा है काम? स्ट्रॉन्ग रिश्ते के लिए अपनाएं ये 3 बातें
RBI Governor
नोट बदलने के लिए सभी बैंकों के पास हो SOP,उठाई जा रही ये मांग
Hepa Filter
Air Purifier में Hepa Filter क्यों है जरूरी? नहीं जानते तो यहां मिलेगा जवाब
Alia Bhatt
आलिया के करीबी की हालत नाजुक, एक्ट्रेस ने कैंसल की ट्रिप, एयरपोर्ट से लौटीं वापस!