ChatGPT में हैं एक्सपर्ट तो बन सकते हैं करोड़पति! चलाना आता है तो ये कंपनी देगी छप्परफाड़ पैसा
ChatGPT में हैं एक्सपर्ट तो बन सकते हैं करोड़पति! चलाना आता है तो ये कंपनी देगी छप्परफाड़ पैसा

लोगों को जल्द ही जेनरेटिव एआई चैटबॉट का उपयोग करने के कई तरीके मिल गए हैं. अगर आप चैटजीपीटी एक्सपर्ट हैं तो आपकी सैलरी करोड़ों में हो सकती है. आइए बताते हैं क्या बताती है नई रिपोर्ट...

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 09:06 AM IST

ChatGPT में हैं एक्सपर्ट तो बन सकते हैं करोड़पति! चलाना आता है तो ये कंपनी देगी छप्परफाड़ पैसा

हर जगह चर्चा हो रही है कि आने वाले समय में ChatGPT इंसानों की नौकरियां खा जाएगा. लेकिन अब एक खबर आई है, जिसको जानकर आपके चेहरे पर मुस्कान आ जाएगी. वैसे तो ChatGPT से कई काम किए जा सकते हैं, जैसे- स्क्रिप्ट लिखना या फिर जरूरी चीजों के बारे में जानना. लोगों को जल्द ही जेनरेटिव एआई चैटबॉट का उपयोग करने के कई तरीके मिल गए हैं. अगर आप चैटजीपीटी एक्सपर्ट हैं तो आपकी सैलरी करोड़ों में हो सकती है. आइए बताते हैं क्या बताती है नई रिपोर्ट...

