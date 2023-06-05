Google Search पर जुर्म की श्रेणी में आता है ये काम, आपने भी कर दी है गलती तो जा सकते हैं जेल
Online Crime: Google Search एक बेहद ही प्रभावशाली सर्च इंजन है जो आपके तकरीबन हर सवाल का जवाब देने में सक्षम है, लेकिन इन विषयों पर गूगल सर्च से जानकारी मांगना आपके लिए हानिकारक हो सकता है. 

Crime By Google Search: गुगल सर्च का इस्तेमाल करके बहुत से सवालों का जवाब मांगा होगा, किसी वेबसाइट पर पहुंचना हो या फिर कोई कठिन ट्रांसलेशन हो, गूगल सर्च के पास आपके तकरीबन हर सवाल का जवाब मौजूद रहता है, लेकिन गूगल सर्च आपके जितना काम आता है ये आपको उतनी ही बड़ी परेशानी में भी डाल सकता है. गूगल सर्च का इस्तेमाल करने वालों को इसके बारे में कोई जानकारी ही नहीं होगी, ऐसे में आपको भी इस बारे में जान लेना चाहिए क्योंकि ये आपको जेल की सलाखों के पीछे पहुंचाने का काम भी कर सकता है. इसके बारे में अगर आपको कोई अंदाजा नहीं है तो अभी अपने सारे कामों को साइड में रख दीजिए और इस बारे में अच्छी तरह से समझ लीजिए.  

