एक AC से पूरा घर हो जाएगा बर्फ जैसा ठंडा, हर कमरे में अलग से इंतजाम करने की नहीं पड़ेगी जरूरत
topStories1hindi1719343
Hindi Newsटेक

एक AC से पूरा घर हो जाएगा बर्फ जैसा ठंडा, हर कमरे में अलग से इंतजाम करने की नहीं पड़ेगी जरूरत

Central AC Cost: पूरे घर में एक एयर कंडीशनर से ठंडक हो जाए ऐसा शायद सपने में ही हो सकता है, अगर आपको भी यही लगता है तो बता दें कि अब ये सपना सच हो सकता है और आप हजारों रुपये बचा सकते हैं.  

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 07:26 PM IST

Trending Photos

एक AC से पूरा घर हो जाएगा बर्फ जैसा ठंडा, हर कमरे में अलग से इंतजाम करने की नहीं पड़ेगी जरूरत

Central AC Cost: अगर आप 2 BHK तो और आपका फ्लैट बिल्डिंग में काफी ऊंचाई पर स्थित है तो जाहिर सी बात है गर्मियों में आपको काफी समस्या होती होगी. दरअसल ऊंचाई जितनी ज्यादा होगी फ़्लैट में गर्मी भी उतनी ज्यादा होती, इससे बचने का एक तरीका ये है कि आप एयर कंडीशनर लगवा लें, हालांकि घर के हर कोने में एयर कंडीशनर लगवाना काफी मुश्किल भरा काम हो सकता है. इतना ही नहीं इसमें खर्च भी काफी आ सकता है. अगर आप अपने 2 बीएचके फ़्लैट को एक ही एयर कंडीशनिंग यूनिट से ठंडा रखना चाहते हैं तो आज हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं कि 2 बीएचके फ़्लैट में एयर कंडीशनिंग करवाने का खर्च कितना होता है.   

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gold-Silver price
सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर से तेजी, ग‍िरावट के बाद उबरा सोना; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट
Green tea
Green Tea बनाते वक्त ना करें ये गलतियां, फायदे की जगह शरीर को पहुंचेगा नुकसान
Religion change
पिता का आरोप- बेटा ने अपना लिया दूसरा धर्म, बहाने बना रोज 5 बार घर से निकलता था
Akshay Kumar
महंगा है अक्षय कुमार का ये लाल चमकती आंखों वाला LED बैग, खर्च हो जाएगी पूरी सैलरी
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज