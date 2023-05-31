AC की गैस भरने के नाम पर हो रही लूट! ऐसे चेक करें खत्म हुई है या नहीं
AC Care Tips: अगर आप अपने एयर कंडीशनर को रिपेयर करने वाले मैकेनिक की बातों पर आंख बंद करके विश्वास करते हैं तो शायद आपके साथ धोखा हो रहा है और इसके पीछे एक बड़ा कारण है.

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 04:44 PM IST

AC Low Cooling Issue: एयर कंडीशनर में छोटी-मोटी खराबी आती रहती है, हालांकि आए दिन अगर आपके एयर कंडीशनर में गैस लीकेज की समया आ रही है या फिर गैस खत्म जा रही है तो ये एक बड़ी समस्या है. दरअसल एयर कंडीशनर रिपेयर करने वाले मैकेनिक जब भी आपका एयर कंडीशनर चेक करने आते हैं तो यही कहते हैं कि गैस लीक हो रही है और इसी वजह से एयर कंडीशनर कूलिंग नहीं कर रहा है. अगर आपका मैकेनिक बार-बार ये बात कह रहा है तो समझ जाइए दाल में कुछ काला है, दरअसल गैस लीक हो जाने की समस्या आम है लेकिन ये रोज-रोज नहीं होती है. ऐसे में आज हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं कि कैसे आप खुद ही जान सकते हैं कि एयर कंडीशनर में गैस भरवाने की जरूरत है या नहीं. 

