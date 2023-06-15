मोदी सरकार का चीनी स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड्स को फरमान! भारत में करना है बिजनेस तो करना होगा ये काम नहीं तो...
मोदी सरकार का चीनी स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड्स को फरमान! भारत में करना है बिजनेस तो करना होगा ये काम नहीं तो...

केंद्र सरकार चीनी स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड से सख्ती से निपट रही है. मीडिया रिपोर्टों के अनुसार, केंद्र सरकार इच्छुक है कि चाइनीज स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड्स भारत में अपना कारोबार जारी रखना चाहें, तो उन्हें कंपनियों में भारतीय अधिकारियों को नियुक्त करने की आवश्यकता होगी.

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 06:48 AM IST

केंद्र सरकार चीनी स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड से सख्ती से निपट रही है. इस निर्णय के पीछे चाइनीज स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड्स पर भारत में वित्तीय फ्रॉड के आरोप हैं. यह मुद्दा लंबे समय से चल रहा है और भारतीय जांच एजेंसियों ने शाओमी, ओप्पो और वीवो कंपनियों के दफ्तरों में छापेमारी की है और उनके अधिकारियों से पूछताछ की है. अब केंद्र सरकार ने इस मामले में बड़ा फैसला लिया है, जिसका मतलब है कि उन्होंने सख्त कार्रवाई करने का निर्णय लिया है.

