Infinix Note 30 5G: धमाल मचाने आया 108MP कैमरे वाला धांसू फोन, कीमत भी 15 हजार से कम
Smartphone Under Rs 15000: Infinix ने भारत में Infinix Note 30 5G को लॉन्च कर दिया है. इस फोन में पंच होल कटआउट, ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप और JBL इन-बिल्ट डुअल स्टीरियो स्पीकर्स हैं. इसकी कीमत 15 हजार से कम है. आइए जानते हैं Infinix Note 30 5G की कीमत और फीचर्स...

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 02:04 PM IST

Infinix Note 30 5G Launched In India: भारत में Infinix ने एक बजट 5जी स्मार्टफोन पेश किया है, जो दमदार फीचर्स के साथ आता है. फोन को पिछले महीने ग्लोबल मार्केट में पेश किया था और अब इसे आखिरकार भारत में पेश हो चुका है. इस फोन में पंच होल कटआउट, ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप और JBL इन-बिल्ट डुअल स्टीरियो स्पीकर्स हैं. इसकी कीमत 15 हजार से कम है. आइए जानते हैं Infinix Note 30 5G की कीमत और फीचर्स...

