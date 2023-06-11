महज 12,000 में मिल रहा 60 हजार वाला iPhone 12, रातों-रात कम हुई कीमत तो टूट पड़े ग्राहक!
महज 12,000 में मिल रहा 60 हजार वाला iPhone 12, रातों-रात कम हुई कीमत तो टूट पड़े ग्राहक!

Apple iPhone: Apple 12 पर इतना तगड़ा डिस्काउंट शायद ही आपको कभी मिल पाएगा जिसमें ग्राहक एमआरपी के आधे से भी कम कीमत में इसे खरीदकर अपने घर ले जा सकते हैं. 

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 02:07 PM IST

iPhone Discount Offer: iPhone 12 की मार्केट में काफी ज्यादा डिमांड है, नए मॉडल्स होने के बावजूद भी लोग इसे खरीदना चाहते हैं. अगर आप भी इसे खरीदना चाहते हैं लेकिन बजट आपके आड़े आ रहा है तो परेशान होने की जरूरत नहीं है क्योंकि आपको इसकी खरीदारी पर तगड़ा डिस्काउंट मिल जाएगा. अगर आप भी इस डिस्काउंट ऑफर का लाभ लेना चाहते हैं तो आज हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं कि कहां पर ये डिस्काउंट दिया जा रहा है और आप इस मॉडल पर कितनी बचत कर सकते हैं.  

