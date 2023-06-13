iPhone 15 Pro की कीमत का हुआ खुलासा! जानकर चकनाचूर हो जाएगा फैन्स का दिल
वॉल स्ट्रीट विश्लेषक डैन इवेस ने दावा किया है कि Apple iPhone 15 Pro और iPhone 15 Pro Max की कीमत $200 (लगभग 16,490 रुपये) तक बढ़ा देगा. आइए जानते हैं डिटेल में...

Apple इस साल अपनी iPhone 15 सीरीज को लॉन्च करने वाला है. लॉन्च होने में अभी दो महीने का समय है. लॉन्च से पहले ही कई चीजें लीक हो चुकी हैं. वॉल स्ट्रीट विश्लेषक डैन इवेस ने iPhone 14 सीरीज की उच्च कीमत की चेतावनी दी थी. अब उन्होंने दावा किया है कि Apple iPhone 15 Pro और iPhone 15 Pro Max की कीमत $200 (लगभग 16,490 रुपये) तक बढ़ा देगा. आइए जानते हैं डिटेल में...

