iPhone 15 से गायब होगा ये बटन! 16 साल बाद बदलेगा डिजाइन, झलक पाते ही फैन्स बोले- एक बार आजा आजा...

रिपोर्ट में दावा किया गया है कि iPhone 15 Pro Max अपने पुराने म्यूट स्विच को हटाकर, एक नया बटन के साथ आएगा, जो 5G फोन के लिए नया होगा. कुछ दिन पहले फोन के केस की तस्वीर सामने आई थी, उसमें यह खुलासा हुआ है. इसको माजिन बू नामक टिप्स्टर द्वारा शेयर की गई हैं. 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 07:05 AM IST

iPhone 15 को लॉन्च होने में कुछ ही महीने हैं. इवेंट के नजदीक आते ही लीक्स सामने आने लगे हैं. ऐप्पल डिजाइन और हार्डवेयर पर बड़े बदलाव कर सकता है. रिपोर्ट में दावा किया गया है कि iPhone 15 Pro Max अपने पुराने म्यूट स्विच को हटाकर, एक नया बटन के साथ आएगा, जो 5G फोन के लिए नया होगा. कुछ दिन पहले फोन के केस की तस्वीर सामने आई थी, उसमें यह खुलासा हुआ है. इसको माजिन बू नामक टिप्स्टर द्वारा शेयर की गई हैं. 

