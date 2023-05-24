Apple की खतरनाक चाल! iPhone 16 Pro Max में देगा इतनी बड़ी स्क्रीन; देखते ही झूम उठे फैन्स
नई रिपोर्ट में iPhone 16 Pro Max को लेकर खुलासा हो गया है. यह सीरीज 2024 में पेश होगा. शुरुआती रेंडरर्स ने फोन के बारे में कई बातें चली हैं. IPhone 16 प्रो मैक्स में अपने पूर्ववर्ती की तुलना में बड़ा डिस्प्ले होने की संभावना है.

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 07:23 AM IST

iPhone 15 Series इस साल पेश होने वाली है. ऐप्पल हर साल सितंबर में अपनी नई आईफोन सीरीज को पेश करता है. iPhone 15 को लेकर कई अफवाहें सामने आ चुकी हैं. लेकिन एक नई रिपोर्ट में iPhone 16 Pro Max को लेकर खुलासा हो गया है. यह सीरीज 2024 में पेश होगा. शुरुआती रेंडरर्स ने फोन के बारे में कई बातें चली हैं. IPhone 16 प्रो मैक्स में अपने पूर्ववर्ती की तुलना में बड़ा डिस्प्ले होने की संभावना है.

