LG ने भारत में लॉन्च किया दुनिया का पहला फ्लेक्जिबल गेमिंग OLED TV, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

LG ने भारत में 2023 OLED TV लाइनअप को लॉन्च किया है, जिसमें दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा 97-इंच का OLED टीवी और दुनिया का एकमात्र फ्लेक्जिबल गेमिंग OLED TV पेश किया है. आइए जानते हैं कीमत और फीचर्स...

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 05:21 PM IST

LG Electronics ने भारत में अपने 2023 OLED TV लाइनअप को लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की है, जिसमें दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा 97-इंच का OLED टीवी और दुनिया का एकमात्र फ्लेक्जिबल गेमिंग OLED TV पेश किया है. कंपनी के मुताबिक, OLED42C3 की कीमत 1,19,990 रुपये से शुरू होकर Rollable TV के लिए 75,00,000 रुपये तक है. 2023 LG OLED लाइन-अप में 8K OLED Z3 सीरीज, OLED evo गैलरी एडिशन G3 सीरीज, OLED evo C3 सीरीज, OLED B3 और A3 सीरीज टीवी सहित विभिन्न वैरिएंट में 21 मॉडल शामिल हैं. 

