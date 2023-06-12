Starbucks में 400 रुपए की कॉफी को 190 में पी गया शख्स, लोग बोले- मुझे भी ये ट्रिक जानना है
टेक्नोलॉजी का खूब इस्तेमाल होने लगा है. लोग इसे अब हर सेक्टर में इस्तेमाल करने लगे हैं, खासकर तब जब इससे खुद को फायदा पहुंचे. एक व्यक्ति ने अपनी दिलचस्प कहानी शेयर की, जहां उन्होंने Starbucks Cafe में जाकर अपने आर्डर देने के लिए काउंटर तक चलने की तकलीफ से बचा लिया. बजाय इसके, उन्होंने Zomato का उपयोग करके उसी कॉफी को ऑर्डर कर दिया और इससे उन्होंने बड़ी रकम की बचत की.

