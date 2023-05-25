Mark Zuckerberg ने अचानक हटाए 6 हजार से ज्यादा Meta कर्मचारी, 5 प्वाइंट्स में जाानिए सबकुछ
Mark Zuckerberg ने अचानक हटाए 6 हजार से ज्यादा Meta कर्मचारी, 5 प्वाइंट्स में जाानिए सबकुछ

Meta starts May 2023 layoff: मेटा ने ग्लोबली अपने करीब 6 हजार कर्मचारियों को बाहर का रास्ता दिखा दिया है. जिनकी जॉब गई है, वो लिंक्डइन पर अपनी स्टोरी शेयर कर रहे हैं. कंपनी ने मार्च में 10 हजार लोगों की छंटनी की घोषणा की थी. आइए 5 प्वाइंट्स में जानते हैं सबकुछ...

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

Mark Zuckerberg ने अचानक हटाए 6 हजार से ज्यादा Meta कर्मचारी, 5 प्वाइंट्स में जाानिए सबकुछ

Meta starts May 2023 layoff: यह बात सभी को पता है कि टेक जॉब मार्केट में कुछ अच्छा नहीं चल रहा है. हाल ही में यह बताया गया था कि छंटनी पर नजर रखने वाली वेबसाइट Laoff.fyi के अनुसार, लगभग दो लाख तकनीकी कर्मचारियों ने 18 मई, 2023 तक अपनी नौकरी खो दी थी. वहीं इसकी संख्या लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है. अब खबर आई है कि मेटा ने ग्लोबली अपने करीब 6 हजार कर्मचारियों को बाहर का रास्ता दिखा दिया है. जिनकी जॉब गई है, वो लिंक्डइन पर अपनी स्टोरी शेयर कर रहे हैं. कंपनी ने मार्च में 10 हजार लोगों की छंटनी की घोषणा की थी. आइए 5 प्वाइंट्स में जानते हैं सबकुछ...

