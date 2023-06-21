Mini AC: 90% बिजली बचाएगा ये एयर कंडीशनर! ढाई हजार रुपये के खर्च में मिलेगी ताबड़तोड़ कूलिंग
topStories1hindi1746762
Hindi Newsटेक

Mini AC: 90% बिजली बचाएगा ये एयर कंडीशनर! ढाई हजार रुपये के खर्च में मिलेगी ताबड़तोड़ कूलिंग

Portable Air Conditioner: आजकल पोर्टेबल AC की बात करें जिसे बहुत कम कीमत पर उपलब्ध किया जा रहा है. इसकी खासियत यह है कि आपको इसे न तो दीवार पर टांगने की जरूरत होती है और न ही इसे खिड़की पर फिट करने की. 

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 07:14 AM IST

Trending Photos

Mini AC: 90% बिजली बचाएगा ये एयर कंडीशनर! ढाई हजार रुपये के खर्च में मिलेगी ताबड़तोड़ कूलिंग

Mini AC: भारत के कई राज्यों में भीषण गर्मी पड़ रही है. गर्मी इतनी ज्यादा है कि लोगों के मरने की खबरें आ रही हैं. गर्मी से राहत पाने के लिए लोग कूलर-एसी का इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं. लेकिन कई लोग ऐसे भी हैं, जिनके पास बजट नहीं है, उनको पंखे से काम चलाना पड़ रहा है. लेकिन अब ऐसा नहीं होगा. मार्केट में कई ऐसे एसी आ गए हैं, जिसके लिए आपको ज्यादा खर्च नहीं करना पड़ेगा और बिजली के बिल की भी टेंशन नहीं होगी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
600 करोड़ बर्बाद कर दिए, मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका...Adipurush देख भड़के सुनील लहरी
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर
Nidhi Bhanushali
Nidhi Bhanushali: वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रहीं TMKOC की पुरानी सोनू, बहनों संग की राफ्टिंग
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi- Vivek dahiya: शादी में दोनों ने एक दूसरे से किया था खास वादा!