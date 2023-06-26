चीनी फोन्स के लिए काल बनकर आ रहा Nokia का ये 5G Smartphone! कीमत आई सामने
Nokia G42 5G जल्द लॉन्च होने वाला है. फोन को हाल ही में गीकबेंच और ब्लूटूथ SIG दोनों वेबसाइट पर देखा गया है. एक रिपोर्ट सामने आई है, जिसमें फोन के प्रेस रेंडर्स लीक हो चुके हैं. आइए जानते हैं Nokia G42 5G की कीमत और फीचर्स...

Nokia अपने कई डिवाइस पर काम कर रहा है और कुछ ही हफ्तों में यह डिवाइस दुनिया भर में उपलब्ध होंगे. इस लिस्ट में Nokia G42 5G टॉप पर शामिल है. फोन को हाल ही में गीकबेंच और ब्लूटूथ SIG दोनों वेबसाइट पर देखा गया है. एक रिपोर्ट सामने आई है, जिसमें फोन के प्रेस रेंडर्स लीक हो चुके हैं. इसके अलावा फोन की कीमत का भी खुलासा हुआ है. 

