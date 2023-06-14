चोरी-छिपे लॉन्च हुआ Nokia का Waterproof 5G Smartphone! फीचर्स जानकर भूल जाएंगे iPhone
चोरी-छिपे लॉन्च हुआ Nokia का Waterproof 5G Smartphone! फीचर्स जानकर भूल जाएंगे iPhone

Nokia XR21 यूरोपीय मार्केट के साथ-साथ ऑस्ट्रेलिया में आ गया है. फोन स्टाइलिश डिजाइन के साथ आता है. इसके अलावा फोन में कई धांसू फीचर्स भी मिल रहे हैं. आइए जानते हैं डिटेल में...

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 01:37 PM IST

Nokia फिर बादशाहत हासिल करने के लिए हर मुमकिन कोशिश कर रहा है. नोकिया ने मई में यूके में Nokia XR21 रग्ड स्मार्टफोन की शुरुआत की. एक महीने बाद अमेरिकी मार्केट में अपनी जगह बनाई. अब फोन यूरोपीय मार्केट के साथ-साथ ऑस्ट्रेलिया में आ गया है. फोन स्टाइलिश डिजाइन के साथ आता है. इसके अलावा फोन में कई धांसू फीचर्स भी मिल रहे हैं.

