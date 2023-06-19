महंगे फोन्स को औंधे मुंह गिराने आ रहा Nokia का सस्ता 5G Smartphone! फीचर्स ने मचाया बवाल
topStories1hindi1744060
Hindi Newsटेक

महंगे फोन्स को औंधे मुंह गिराने आ रहा Nokia का सस्ता 5G Smartphone! फीचर्स ने मचाया बवाल

Nokia G42 5G बहुत जल्द पेश होने वाला है. अब यह ब्लूटूथ SIG अथॉरिटी के डेटाबेस में दिखाई दिया है. Nokia G310 5G मॉनीकर वाले एक और Nokia फोन को भी ब्लूटूथ सर्टिफिकेशन मिला है. इसके अलावा Nokia G310 5G के भी स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लीक हो चुके हैं. 

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

Trending Photos

महंगे फोन्स को औंधे मुंह गिराने आ रहा Nokia का सस्ता 5G Smartphone! फीचर्स ने मचाया बवाल

Nokia बहुत जल्द मिड-रेंज स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करने वाला है. इस फोन का नाम Nokia G42 5G होगा. हाल ही में इसको गीकबेंच बेंचमार्किंग साइट पर देखा गया था और अब यह ब्लूटूथ SIG अथॉरिटी के डेटाबेस में दिखाई दिया है. Nokia G310 5G मॉनीकर वाले एक और Nokia फोन को भी ब्लूटूथ सर्टिफिकेशन मिला है. इसके अलावा Nokia G310 5G के भी स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लीक हो चुके हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच