आ गया 50 दिन तक चलने वाला सबसे तगड़ा फोन! न पानी में खराब होगा और न गिरने पर टूटेगा

Oukitel ने एक और धमाकेदार स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किया है, जिसका नाम Oukitel WP26 है. यह फोन खासकर उन लोगों के लिए है, जो ट्रैवल और एडवेंचर करना पसंद करते हैं. आइए जानते हैं Oukitel WP26 के बारे में...

Rugged Smartphone का क्रेज देखने को मिल रहा है. रग्ड स्मार्टफोन बनाने वाली कंपनी Oukitel ने एक और धमाकेदार स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किया है, जिसका नाम Oukitel WP26 है. यह फोन खासकर उन लोगों के लिए है, जो ट्रैवल और एडवेंचर करना पसंद करते हैं. फोन में शक्तिशाली एमटीके हेलियो पी90 प्रोसेसर, एक उच्च-रिज़ॉल्यूशन 48 एमपी मुख्य कैमरा और एक एकीकृत 1200 लुमेन कैंपिंग लाइट जैसी प्रभावशाली विशेषताएं हैं. आइए जानते हैं Oukitel WP26 के बारे में...

