12 साल पहले शख्स के पैरों पर मारा था लकवा, AI की मदद से हुआ ऐसा चमत्कार; सुनकर हो जाएंगे हैरान
AI helps paralysed man walk: अब AI स्वास्थ्य सेवा में क्रांति लाने जा रही है. एक खबर ऐसी है, जिसको जानकर आप भी हैरान रह जाएंगे. स्विट्जरलैंड के वैज्ञानिकों ने एआई की मदद से एक लकवाग्रस्त व्यक्ति को अपने निचले शरीर पर नियंत्रण पाने में मदद की. 

Artificial Intelligence का बूम देखने को मिल रहा है. ओपनएआई के चैटजीपीटी के लॉन्च के बाद से Google, Microsoft, Meta जैसी कंपनियां भी इसमें शामिल हो गई हैं. ह्यूमनॉइड रोबोट्स पर भी तेजी से काम चल रहा है. अब AI स्वास्थ्य सेवा में क्रांति लाने जा रही है. एक खबर ऐसी है, जिसको जानकर आप भी हैरान रह जाएंगे. स्विट्जरलैंड के वैज्ञानिकों ने एआई की मदद से एक लकवाग्रस्त व्यक्ति को अपने निचले शरीर पर नियंत्रण पाने में मदद की. 

