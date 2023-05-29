खुशखबरी! WhatsApp से बुक होगा Metro का टिकट, अब काउंटर पर लाइन में लगने की नहीं पड़ेगी जरूरत
Metro Ticket Booking: मेट्रो से सफर करते हैं और रोज-रोज टिकट काउंटर में लग कर आपके पसीने छूट जाते हैं तो अब आपके पॉकेट में मेट्रो का टिकट आ जाएगा वो भी महज एक मिनट से भी कम समय के अंदर. 

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 08:35 PM IST

Metro Ticket Booking: चेन्नई मेट्रो रेल कॉरपोरेशन लिमिटेड (CMRL) ने चेन्नई में रहने वाले और मेट्रो में सफर करने वाले यात्रियों का समय बचाने के लिए और टिकट काउंटर में होने वाली धक्का-मुक्की से बचाने के लिए एक नै सर्विस शुरू की है जिसकी बदौलत यूजर्स WhatsApp के जरिए अपने मेट्रो टिकट बुक कर सकते हैं और इसमें बेहद ही कम समय लगता है. इतना ही नहीं आपको समय से अब अपनी मेट्रो मिल जाती है. 

