बिजली के बिल को जीरो कर देगा ये डिवाइस! फ्री में चलेगा AC, फ्रिज और इतना कुछ

BLUETTI ने AC180 पोर्टेबल पावर स्टेशन का अनावरण किया है. यह एक मल्टी-पोर्ट जनरेटर है जो चार्जिंग क्षमताओं में एक नया मानक स्थापित करता है और हाई-एंड एंड्रॉइड स्मार्टफोन को पूरा करने के लिए उच्च दर्जे की चार्जिंग स्पीड प्रदान करता है.

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

हर चीज के लिए अब बिजली का इस्तेमाल होता है. चाहे फोन चार्ज करना हो, एसी चलाना हो या फिर वॉशिंग मशीन चलाना हो. हर चीज में बिजली का इस्तेमाल होता है. अब मार्केट में ऐसा डिवाइस आ गया है, जिससे बिजली की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी. BLUETTI ने AC180 पोर्टेबल पावर स्टेशन का अनावरण किया है. यह एक मल्टी-पोर्ट जनरेटर है जो चार्जिंग क्षमताओं में एक नया मानक स्थापित करता है और हाई-एंड एंड्रॉइड स्मार्टफोन को पूरा करने के लिए उच्च दर्जे की चार्जिंग स्पीड प्रदान करता है.

