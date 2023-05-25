Skyball का धमाका! भारत में उतार दी हाई-परफॉर्मेंस स्पीकर्स की शानदार रेंज
Skyball का धमाका! भारत में उतार दी हाई-परफॉर्मेंस स्पीकर्स की शानदार रेंज

Skyball Speakers: नई प्रोडक्शन रेंज में टावर स्पीकर, पार्टी स्पीकर और एक मिनी साउंडबार की पेशकश की गई है. इनकी शुरुआत महज 2,999 रुपये  (एमआरपी) से हो जाती है. 

 

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 09:59 AM IST

Skyball का धमाका! भारत में उतार दी हाई-परफॉर्मेंस स्पीकर्स की शानदार रेंज

Skyball High-Performance Speakers: होम ऑडियो और स्मार्ट एक्सेसरीज पर फोकस करने वाले नए जमाने के कंज्यूमर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स ब्रांड स्काईबॉल ने अपने पहले होम ऑडियो प्रोडक्ट लाइन-अप को लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की है. स्काईबॉल की पहली होम ऑडियो रेंज म्यूजिक एंथुज़िआस्ट लोगों की बढ़ती मांग को पूरा करती है और उन्हें विश्व स्तरीय ऑडियो सुनने का अनुभव प्रदान करती है.

