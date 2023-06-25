Smartphone चमकाने के दौरान ये गड़बड़ तो नहीं करते आप, मिनटों में हो जाएगा काम खराब
topStories1hindi1752873
Hindi Newsटेक

Smartphone चमकाने के दौरान ये गड़बड़ तो नहीं करते आप, मिनटों में हो जाएगा काम खराब

Smartphone Cleaning: स्मार्टफोन को साफ करना जरूरी होता है लेकिन आप अगर ये गलतियां कर रहे हैं तो स्मार्टफोन बुरी तरह से डैमेज हो जाएगा और आपको इसे रिपेयर करवाने में काफी खर्च करना पड़ेगा.

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

Trending Photos

Smartphone चमकाने के दौरान ये गड़बड़ तो नहीं करते आप, मिनटों में हो जाएगा काम खराब

Smartphone Tips: अपने स्मार्टफोन को थोड़े थोड़े अंतराल पर साफ करना बेहद ही जरूरी होता है क्योंकि अगर समय पर इसकी क्लीनिंग ना की जाए तो इसमें किसी तरह की खराबी भी आ सकती है ऐसे में हर स्मार्टफोन यूजर को इसे साफ भी करना चाहिए. हालांकि स्मार्टफोन को चकाचक रखने के चक्कर में कई बार लोग जरूर से ज्यादा सफाई कर देते हैं और ऐसे में स्मार्टफोन डैमेज भी हो सकता है. दरअसल स्मार्टफोन क्लीनिंग के लिए प्रॉपर टूल्स का इस्तेमाल किया जाए तो सफाई अच्छी तरह से होती है और स्मार्टफोन को किसी तरह का नुकसान नहीं होता है वहीं अगर आप स्मार्टफोन क्लीनिंग टूल्स का इस्तेमाल नहीं कर रहे हैं तो यह बुरी तरह से डैमेज हो सकता है. आज हम आपको उन गलतियों के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जो आम तौर पर यूजर्स करते हैं जिनकी वजह से फोन खराब हो सकता है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Outfits: जब बेड़ियां बनीं उर्फी के जी का जंजाल, हसीना का हुस्न हुआ बेहाल!
ITR
पहली बार भर रहे हैं ITR तो इसका रखना होगा ध्यान, गड़बड़ हुई तो पछताना पड़ेगा
BJP
बीजेपी अध्यक्ष का विपक्ष के महाजुटान पर हमला, कहा- 'कहां से चले थे कहां पहुंच गए'?