थोड़ा और रगड़िए अपना पुराना फोन! जुलाई में लॉन्च होने वाले हैं ये 5 धांसू 5G Phone, यहां देखें List

Upcoming 5G phones July 2023: जुलाई के महीने में कई स्मार्टफोन्स लॉन्च होने वाले हैं. कई 5जी फोन्स लाइनअप में है. ये फोन यूजर्स को विभिन्न आवश्यकताओं के अनुसार विकल्प प्रदान करेंगे और उनकी सप्लाई बाजार में जल्द ही शुरू होगी. आइए देखते हैं इन फोन्स में क्या खास मिलने वाला है...

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 08:00 AM IST

5G phones launching in India in July 2023: जुलाई के महीने में कई स्मार्टफोन्स लॉन्च होने वाले हैं. कई 5जी फोन्स लाइनअप में है. सैमसंग गैलेक्सी एम34, नथिंग फोन (2), वनप्लस नॉर्ड 3, आईकू नियो 7 प्रो, और रियलमी नार्ज़ो 60 सीरीज जैसे अन्य लोकप्रिय फोन्स जल्द ही भारत में लॉन्च होने वाले हैं. ये फोन विभिन्न प्राइज प्वाइंट में उपलब्ध होंगे और लोगों को टॉप-एंड सुविधाओं के साथ बेहतरीन विकल्प प्रदान करेंगे. ये लॉन्च घोषणा आने वाले हफ्तों में की जाएगी. ये फोन यूजर्स को विभिन्न आवश्यकताओं के अनुसार विकल्प प्रदान करेंगे और उनकी सप्लाई बाजार में जल्द ही शुरू होगी. आइए देखते हैं इन फोन्स में क्या खास मिलने वाला है...

