आखिर क्या है 'WhatsApp Pink' का माजरा? डाउनलोड करते ही App हो जाएगा हरे गुलाबी!
आखिर क्या है 'WhatsApp Pink' का माजरा? डाउनलोड करते ही App हो जाएगा हरे गुलाबी!

WhatsApp Pink: WhatsApp पर इस नए स्कैम ने हड़कंप मचा दिया है, दिक्कत ये है कि मुंबई पुलिस ने खुद इसके बारे में जानकारी दी है और इससे बचने की सलाह भी दी है. 

Jun 24, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

आखिर क्या है 'WhatsApp Pink' का माजरा? डाउनलोड करते ही App हो जाएगा हरे गुलाबी!

WhatsApp Scam Link: WhatsApp पर आए दिन नए-नए स्कैम आते हैं जिनके झांसे में अगर यूजर्स आ जाएं तो पलक झपकते ही उनका अकाउंट खाली हो सकता है. ऐसे ही एक स्कैम ने एक बार फिर से दस्तक दी है और ये WhatsApp Pink के नाम से हड़कंप मचा रहा है. इसे लेकर ऐसा कहा जा रहा है कि यूजर्स को बेहतरीन एक्सपीरियंस देने के लिए इसे तैयार किया गया है. इसके बारे में ज्यादातर लोगों को कोई भी जानकारी नहीं है, ऐसे में आप भी इसके झांसे में आकर अपना सब कुछ गवां सकते हैं. आपके साथ ऐसा कुछ ना हो इस बात का ध्यान रखते हुए आज हम आपको इस स्कैम के बारे में विस्तार से बताने जा रहे हैं. 

