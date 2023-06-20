ये डिवाइस आंख देखकर बता देगा हार्ट अटैक रिस्क! चंद घंटों में पता चल जाएगी शरीर की बीमारी
Sundar Pichai का एक पुराना वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है. जहां उन्होंने बताया कि आने वाले समय में ऐसी डिवाइसेस डेवलप की जाएंगी जो केवल आंख का स्कैन करके शरीर की हर बीमारी का पता लगा लिया करेंगी. पुराने वीडियो में सुंदर पिचाई कहते दिख रहे हैं कि आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस से ऐसा संभव हो पाएगा.

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 08:48 AM IST

Social Media पर गूगल के CEO सुंदर पिचाई का एक पांच साल पुराना वीडियो वायरल (Viral Video) हो रहा है. जहां उन्होंने बताया कि आने वाले समय में ऐसी डिवाइसेस डेवलप की जाएंगी जो केवल आंख का स्कैन करके शरीर की हर बीमारी का पता लगा लिया करेंगी. बता दें, एक समय था जब डॉक्टर बीमारी का पता करने के लिए नब्स दबाकर या फिर आंख या नाखून का रंग देखते थे. लेकिन मेडिकल साइंड में तरक्की हुई और बीमारियों का पता लगाने के लिए अलग-अलग तकनीक आईं. पुराने वीडियो में सुंदर पिचाई कहते दिख रहे हैं कि आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस से ऐसा संभव हो पाएगा.

